Big Lin Things! | Oakland Roots SC's Lindo Mfeka Is USL Championship Player of the Week

June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 15 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Oakland Roots SC midfielder Lindo Mfeka voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after he scored twice to lead Roots to a 3-2 victory on the road against rival Sacramento Republic FC.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.