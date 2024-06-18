Big Lin Things! | Oakland Roots SC's Lindo Mfeka Is USL Championship Player of the Week
June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 15 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Oakland Roots SC midfielder Lindo Mfeka voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after he scored twice to lead Roots to a 3-2 victory on the road against rival Sacramento Republic FC.
