Big Leaguer Yermin Mercedes Signs with Monarchs

April 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Yermín Mercedes' big-league power is coming to the Kansas City Monarchs.

The former White Sox and Giants slugger has signed with the reigning American Association champions for the 2024 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Mercedes made national headlines in 2021 when he became the first player in the modern era to begin a season with eight straight hits.

The native of the Dominican Republic would go on to hit seven homers in 68 games with the White Sox that season, including some tape-measure blasts.

"Yermín doesn't just have power, he has a true hitting skill," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He has a good batting average, on-base percentage. He's a complete hitter. We think he's going to be a great player for us."

Mercedes sports a .290 average and .354 on-base percentage in his 13-year professional career. He joins a Monarchs team that has led the league in home runs three years in a row.

The Monarchs' 2024 home opener is May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. See the team's full schedule at MonarchsBaseball.com/Schedule.

The 31-year-old Mercedes' journey to Major League Baseball was unconventional. Born in the Dominican Republic, he made his pro debut with the Nationals in the Dominican Summer League at age 18. He played for three years in the league before moving to the independent ranks.

Playing catcher and corner infield, Mercedes spent 2014 in the Pecos and United leagues, posting an impressive 1.124 OPS in 61 games.

The Orioles noticed and signed Mercedes to a minor-league contract in September 2014. He stayed in Baltimore's system through 2017, earning league All-Star honors with Class A Delmarva in 2016.

The White Sox selected Mercedes in the minor-league Rule 5 Draft ahead of the 2018 season. He made his Triple-A debut with Charlotte in 2019.

Mercedes' MLB debut came in the shortened 2020 season. He grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance for the White Sox on August 2.

The next time he saw action in the show, he made an immediate impact.

Mercedes made the White Sox 2021 Opening Day roster, and went 5-for-5 in his first game of the season on April 2. He followed that up with three straight hits to begin the day on April 3, starting the year on an unprecedented 8-for-8 streak.

Mercedes played 68 games with the White Sox that year, posting a .271/.328/.404 slash line along with seven home runs and 37 RBIs.

The Giants claimed Mercedes off of waivers ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made it into 31 MLB games that year, posting a .233 batting average and .668 OPS.

In 2023, Mercedes played with Monclova in the Mexican league, alongside former big leaguer and 2023 Monarch Keon Broxton. His most recent action came with Toros Del Este in the Dominican winter league.

