Big League Weekend (Part 2): Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19 at Las Vegas Ballpark

(Las Vegas, NV) - - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today in conjunction with the Rockies and Royals Communications Departments, two games for the 2023 Big League Weekend (Part 2) at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The Colorado Rockies will face the Kansas City Royals on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19. Game times for the Spring Training series are TBA, due to television.

Big League Weekend (Part 2) individual game tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, January 11 through aviatorslv.com and Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office at noon pacific time.

"We are excited to announce a second Big League Weekend in 2023," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "We welcome the Kansas City Royals for their first visit to Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. The Royals will face the Rockies who will be making their fourth all-time appearance to Las Vegas for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time."

Colorado will make their fourth all-time appearance (2000, 2003, 2009) in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. Philadelphia defeated Colorado, 1-0, on March 31, 2000 before a Cashman Field before a crowd of 6,602. Oakland defeated Colorado, 11-9, on April 1, 2000 before a crowd of 8,456. The Dodgers then defeated the Rockies, 5-3, on March 27, 2003 before a sellout crowd of 9,966. The Rockies last appearance was in 2009 with a two-game series against Seattle at Cashman Field. The Rockies defeated the Mariners twice: 6-3 on April 3 before a crowd of 6,221; 6-5 on April 4 before a crowd of 7,472.

Kansas City will be making their first appearance in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. The Royals have captured two World Series championships in 1985 against St. Louis (4-games-to-3) and in 2015 against the New York Mets (4-games-to-1).

The Rockies, under manager Bud Black, compiled an overall record of 68-94 (.420) in 2022 in the National League West.

First baseman C.J. Cron, 2022 National League All-Star, appeared in 150 games for the Rockies in 2022 and batted .257 (148-for-575) with 60 extra-base hits (28 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs) and 102 RBI (T-6th in N.L.). He was the team leader in at bats, hits, extra-base hits and RBI.

Third baseman Ryan McMahon appeared in 153 games (team leader) for the Rockies in 2022 and batted .246 (130-for-529) with 46 extra-base hits (23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs) and 67 RBI.

Outfielder Charlie Blackmon appeared in 135 games for the Rockies in 2022 and batted. 264 (140-for-530) with 44 extra-base hits (22, doubles, 6 triples (3rd in N.L.), 16 home runs) and 78 RBI.

Las Vegan Kris Bryant appeared in 40 games in his first season with the Rockies in 2022. The three-time N.L. All-Star batted .306 (49-for-160) with 12 doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI.

He played seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2015-21) and San Francisco (2021). He was the 2016 National League M.V.P. and 2015 N.L. Rookie of the Year. The 2010 Bonanza High School graduate helped lead the Cubs to the 2016 World Series championship. Chicago defeated Cleveland in seven games and won its first World Series since the 1908 season.

Bryant has appeared in the last six Big League Weekends in the Silver State (2014-18, 2020). He belted two home runs (2-for-2, 3 RBI) against Oakland on March 14, 2015 at Cashman Field. In 2018, he appeared in two games against Cleveland and was 2-for-5. In 2020, in the inaugural L.V. Ballpark BLW, he appeared in two games against Cincinnati and was 2-for-5, double, 2 RBI.

Right-hander Daniel Bard appeared in 57 games for the Rockies in 2022 and posted a 6-4 record with a team-high 34 saves (3rd in N.L.) with a 1.79 ERA. He allowed 35 hits and struck out 69 batters in 60.1 innings pitched.

Right-hander Germán Márquez appeared in 31 games (all starts) for the Rockies in 2022 and posted a 9-13 record with a 4.95 ERA. He allowed 185 hits and struck out 150 batters in 181.2 innings pitched.

The Royals compiled an overall record of 65-97 (.401) in 2022 in the American League Central. Kanas City hired new manager Matt Quatraro on November 7, 2022. He became the 18th skipper in franchise history.

Catcher Salvador Perez, the seven-time American League All-Star, appeared in 114 games for the Royals in 2022 and batted .254 (113-for-445) with 47 extra-base hits (23 doubles, triple, 23 home runs, team-leader) and 76 RBI. Perez has played 11 seasons for Kansas City (2011-22) and was a member of the 2015 World Series championship team.

Shortstop/third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. appeared in 150 games for the Royals in 2022 and batted. 254 (150-for-591) with 57 extra-base hits (31 doubles, six triples (T-4th in A.L.), 20 home runs) and 80 RBI and 30 stolen bases (4th in A.L.) in 37 attempts. He was the team leader in games played, at bats, runs scored (82), hits, doubles, RBI, stolen bases.

Infielder Hunter Dozier appeared in 129 games for the Royals in 2022 and batted .236 (109-for-462) with 42 extra-base hits (26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs) and 41 RBI.

Outfielder Kyle Isbel played three seasons at UNLV (2016-18) under head coach Stan Stolte. He was selected in the third round by Kansas City of June 2018 First-Year Player Draft. Isbel appeared in 106 games for the Royals in 2022 and batted .211 (54-for-256) with 19 extra-base hits (10 doubles, four triples, five home runs), 28 RBI and nine stolen bases.

Right-hander Scott Barlow appeared in 69 games for the Royals in 2022 and posted a 7-4 record with 24 saves and a 2.18 ERA. He allowed 52 hits and struck out 77 batters in 74.1 innings pitched. He ranked 6th in saves in the A.L. and 8th in appearances.

Right-hander Brady Singer appeared in 27 games (started 24) for the Royals in 2022 and posted a 10-5 record with a 3.23 ERA. He allowed 140 hits and struck out 150 batters in 153.1 innings pitched. He led the staff in victories, innings pitched and strikeouts.

Right-hander Dylan Coleman appeared in 68 games (ranked 9th in the A.L.) for the Royals in 2022 and posted a 5-2 record with a 2.78 ERA. He allowed 47 hits and struck out 71 batters in 68.0 innings pitched.

The Aviators will open their 40th anniversary season (1983-2023) in the Silver State against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Northern Nevada on Friday, March 31. The 2023 home opener will be on Tuesday, April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led the PCL in 2022 home attendance with a total of 518,221 for an average of 6,910 in 75 dates which included 11 sellouts.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

