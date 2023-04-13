Big Innings, Strong Pitching Send Riders To Win Over Missions

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dominated the San Antonio Missions behind two big frames in an 8-1 win on Thursday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

The Riders (3-3) wasted no time in the top of the first inning finding the scoreboard when Thomas Saggese ripped a three-run triple to right-center field. It was Saggese's first triple of the year and the third baseman finished the night 2-for-4. Trevor Hauver then added on with an infield RBI single to second and Frisco led 4-0 after half an inning.

Frisco starter Owen White then took the ball in the bottom of the first and dominated the Missions (2-4) over his 4.2 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four and walking two in a no-decision.

In the third, the Riders extended their lead with a sacrifice fly from David Garcia and a two-run Evan Carter double, putting themselves up 7-0.

Frisco added another run in the ninth on an RBI single by Diosbel Arias and San Antonio broke up the shutout with a solo home run from Tirso Ornelas in the bottom of the ninth, but the Riders won their second-straight game.

John Matthews (1-0) earned the win for the RoughRiders with 1.1 scoreless innings from the bullpen and Theo McDowell added another scoreless frame of his own.

In his start, Jackson Wolf (0-1) allowed four runs for San Antonio in a losing effort.

The series continues on Friday, April 14th at 7:05 p.m. with RHP Nick Krauth (0-1, 6.75) on the mound against RHP Duncan Snider (0-0, 0.00) for San Antonio.

Frisco returns to Riders Field on April 18th against Arkansas. The Thursday, April 20th game of that series is the first Bark in the Park Night of 2023, not to mention another Rowdy @ the River night, presented by Twisted Tea. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

