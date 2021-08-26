Big Innings Hurt Mustangs in Game One Loss

Great Falls, MT - The Great Falls Voyagers used a five run first inning and seven run sixth to down the Billings Mustangs 13-4 in game one of a six game series.

After an Anthony Amicangelo RBI single put the Mustangs ahead in the first inning, the Voyagers battled back with a five run first inning. With two runs in already, Jacob Olson blasted his second home run of the season down the left field line to make it 5-1 Great Falls.

The Mustangs cut into the deficit with a Freddy Achecar fielders choice in the third inning and a Jalen Garcia single in the sixth before another big Voyagers inning.

Billings was trailing just 6-3 coming into the half inning. When the dust settled, the Voyagers had sent 12 men to the plate and collected seven runs in the frame. The Mustangs used three different pitchers as well. Ben Norman opened up the inning with a bases clearing triple that scored three. The Voyagers led 13-3 and that would be all the offense they would need.

The Mustangs lead in the Northern Division standings is down to just half a game on the Idaho Falls Chukars and a game on the Missoula PaddleHeads.

The Mustangs (37-45/19-15) and Voyagers meet in game two tomorrow. First pitch at 7:00 P.M. and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 4:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

