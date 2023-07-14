Big Innings from Danville Hands Kingsport Fifth Loss in Six Games

July 14, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







DANVILLE, Va. - Two big innings from Danville propelled the Otterbots to a 7-2 win over the Kingsport Axmen on Friday night. Danville has now won their last six games while Kingsport has lost five of their last six, as the Otterbots completed another series sweep.

Danville (19-15) tallied three runs in the fourth inning, as Blake Barthol doubled home Grant Stephenson. The second run scored as Zak Rice hit a sacrifice fly scoring Barthol and Santiago Ordonez singled home Michael Callan Moss. Danville led 3-1 and didn't look back.

The Otterbots picked up four more in the seventh off Kingsport reliever Kaleb Townsend, making it 7-1. Two singles followed by an Ordonez double brought home the fourth run. Carrington Aaron drove in a run with an RBI walk, before Grant Stephenson blew the game wide open with a two run single, bringing home the sixth and seventh runs.

Kingsport (16-18) opened the contest with the lead in the first. Payton Allen doubled on the first pitch of game, his best hit in a 3 for 5 night, and scored on a double play groundout by Logen Sutton.

Kingsport scored one more run in the eighth as Casey Allen scored on a wild pitch, making it 7-2, but, by then, the game clearly belonged to Danville.

For Danville, Ryder Brooks secured his second win of the season. Despite three hitless innings and four strikeouts in his season debut, Kingsport righty Eli Edds was charged with his first loss.

Kingsport continues the long road trip, heading just one hour south to take on the Burlington Sock Puppets, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.