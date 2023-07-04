Big Innings Cost Ports in Series Finale Against Fresno

STOCKTON, Calif. - In a rare Monday night series finale in the California League, the Stockton Ports welcomed in their second sellout crowd of the year. As the Ports celebrated Independence Day with a postgame fireworks show, it was again the Fresno Grizzlies who put on a display with their bats. The Grizzlies used three home runs and two big crooked numbers to power past Stockton 10-2 in the series finale, winning five of the six games against the hosting Ports.

Wander Guante got the start for the Ports and was excellent in six of the seven innings he pitched. The problem was that the Grizzlies got to him for five runs in the second inning, which made his final line look bloated. Guarte allowed three extra-base hits, including a two-run homer to Parker Kelly, in the second inning, but allowed just two hits the rest of the game without any runs. It's the fourth time in the last five starts that Guante has made it through seven complete innings.

With the Ports down five runs early, they didn't have many chances to battle back after Jackson Cox and Gabriel Barbosa were on point on the mound. Cox struck out nine in just three innings of work, and Barbosa followed with six across 3.1 innings. It wasn't until the bottom of the seventh that the Ports made Barbosa pay, with a leadoff single from Dereck Salom, followed by a one-out hit from Cooper Uhl. With two down in the inning, Ports RBI-leader Colby Thomas singled home a run to make it 5-1 and inject some life into the sellout crowd.

As was the case on Sunday, after the Ports got something cooking, the Grizzlies answered back with a stronger concoction. In the eighth, they got Carlos Guarante for four runs, including a home run from Jamari Baylor, the first of two he would hit in the final two innings. After four runs in the eighth and another in the ninth, the Grizzlies had reached at least 10 runs for the third straight game.

Salom wound up scoring both runs for Stockton, as he singled in the ninth and came around to score. Thomas was once again the man who drove him in, part of a 3-5 performance for the Ports centerfielder. Uhl reached base three times with two walks, and Nelson Beltran also was the recipient of two walks. The biggest issue on the night was the lack of contact for the Ports, who struck out 19 times on the night, their most on the season.

Stockton will have very little time to bounce back as their six-game series against Modesto gets underway on Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Both teams will celebrate Independence Day with a nighttime affair on zero rest, meaning they will play 12-straight games before the All-Star break. All six games in Modesto will be night games.

