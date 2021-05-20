Big Inning Lifts Dust Devils

A two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth inning proved to be the difference at Gesa Stadium on Wednesday night as the Tri-City Dust Devils (4-10) topped the Eugene Emeralds 6-3. The victory snapped Tri-City's nine-game losing streak.

Livan Soto drove in two runs with a crucial double in the fifth inning to end the scoreless tie and give the Dust Devils an edge they would not relinquish. Tri-City's remaining runs were all produced off home runs. Davis capped off the fifth inning with a three-run blast and Harrison Wenson hit a solo bomb in the seventh inning. Â

Left-hander Hector Yan will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the third matchup of the six-game home series on Thursday night. Eugene will counter with right-hander Nick Morreale.

