Big Inning Earns Split for Goldeyes

August 25, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (40-51) scored six two-out runs in the sixth inning and defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 7-5 on Thursday night at Shaw Park. The two teams split this series 2-2. Every Goldeye in the starting lineup reached base safely.

In the first inning, Sioux Falls just two batters in got a two-run homer by shortstop Jordan Barth (11). After a 48-minute rain delay in the bottom of the first, the Goldeyes answered with a run on a throwing error by Barth.

The Canaries led 3-1 going to the sixth. Right fielder Max Murphy led off with a bad hop single that hit the lip of the grass near third. With two out, and two on, third baseman Keith Torres drew a full-count seven-pitch walk. Following Torres, second baseman Brynn Martinez ripped a game-tying single to centre making 3-3. After a pitching change, centre fielder Tra Holmes walked which reloaded the bases. Designated hitter Dayson Croes untied the contest smacking a triple down the right field line away from the Canaries shift and that made it 6-3 Winnipeg. A few moments later, Croes scored on a wild pitch making it 7-3 Goldeyes.

The Canaries chipped away with single runs in the seventh and eighth and had a chance to tie or take lead in the ninth. Goldeyes closer Samuel Adames (13) issued a one out double and walk. Adames twice faced the possible go-ahead run but got Canaries third baseman Ozzie Martinez to pop out to first and struck out Barth to end the game.

Goldeyes starter Luis Ramirez (7-7) won his second straight start. He allowed four runs (three earned) in 6 1/3 innings. He had no walks and struck out six. He's 2-0 against Sioux Falls this year.

Mitchell Walters (7-5) suffered the loss for the Canaries giving up five runs (four earned) in 5 2/3 innings and fanned six.

Adames pitched a scoreless ninth with a strikeout.

The final regular season homestand for Winnipeg commences on Friday night at 6:30. The Kansas City Monarchs starter will be left-hander Brandon Finnegan (6-5) against Winnipeg right-hander Joey Matulovich (5-9).

GOLDEYES SCALES

The season series is 5-5 with two more games between the clubs starting next Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

Thursday was the first mid-game rain delay this year involving Winnipeg.

Reliever Chas Cywin has allowed five earned runs in his last 29 1/3 innings, 1.53 ERA in that span.

Croes had six hits in the series, his average of .364 is third in the American Association but leads the league in hits with 126.

Murphy didn't homer these four games breaking his streak of ten straight series with a round tripper. The last set he didn't homer was at Sioux Falls from July 3-5.

It was the second time this year where Ramirez didn't walk anyone - July 22 at Milwaukee being the other.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.