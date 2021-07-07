Big Inning Dooms Giants in 6Ã¢ÂÂ3 Loss

July 7, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







Fresno scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning on Tuesday night and the Giants were unable to recover in a 6-3 loss to the Grizzlies at Excite Ballpark. In a matchup between the top two teams in Low-A West, San Jose got home runs from Jairo Pomares and Jimmy Glowenke, but it wasn't enough as Fresno claimed the opener of the six-game series. With the defeat, the Giants (36-19) have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since the final week of May.

San Jose jumped out early on Tuesday as Glowenke singled with one out in the bottom of the first before Pomares stepped to the plate and belted the first pitch of his at-bat over the wall in left center for an opposite-field two-run homer. The home run was Pomares' fifth of the season and it gave the Giants a 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Kyle Harrison started on the mound and the left-hander was electric over four scoreless innings to begin his outing. Harrison struck out two batters in a perfect top of the first. He then registered a key strikeout of Bladimir Restituyo with the bases loaded in the second inning to work out of a jam. Harrison also breezed through the third and fourth innings collecting two more punchouts in each frame.

The score was still 2-0 at the start of the fifth when Harrison fanned Restituyo again for the first out. However, the next five Fresno hitters would reach base against Harrison and all five eventually scored as the Grizzlies struck for a big inning. A four-pitch walk to Grizzlies leadoff batter Julio Carreras began the rally. Zac Veen then grounded a single up the middle before Ezequiel Tovar blooped an RBI single into shallow center to cut the San Jose lead to 2-1. Grant Lavigne was up next and bounced a single through the hole on the left side plating Veen to tie the game. Drew Romo followed with a line drive double off the fence in deep left - the fourth straight hit - as Tovar came home for a 3-2 Fresno advantage. With runners at second and third after the RBI double, Harrison came back with a strikeout of Mateo Gil for the second out of the inning. Daniel Montano though followed with a slow roller to the right side. Giants first baseman Tyler Wyatt fielded the ball, but his flip to Harrison covering at first was late and high. As the ball deflected off Harrison's hand and rolled into foul territory, both Lavigne and Romo scored with the fourth and fifth runs of the inning. Montano was credited with a single and one RBI on the play with Wyatt's error allowing the second run to score. When the inning finally concluded, the Grizzlies sent all nine batters to the plate scoring five runs on five hits to take a 5-2 lead.

San Jose immediately got one run back in the bottom of the fifth when Glowenke connected for a one-out solo homer to left. The home run, Glowenke's second this season, brought the Giants to within 5-3.

Pomares followed with the round-tripper with a double down the right field line, but was stranded there when Fresno starter Andrew DiPiazza notched consecutive swinging strikeouts of Marco Luciano and Luis Matos to end the inning.

The Grizzlies regained their three-run cushion with a single tally in the top of the seventh. Lavigne walked with one out, advanced to third on Romo's single up the middle and scored when Gil hit a sacrifice fly to make it 6-3.

San Jose's only baserunner over the final three innings was Pomares' leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth. Fresno's Blair Calvo (3 IP) and Robinson Hernandez (1 IP) combined to throw four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to finish the game. Hernandez needed just nine pitches to toss a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth for his third save of the year.

GIANTS NOTES

Back-To-Back Losses

The Giants have lost back-to-back games for the first time since May 26-27.

Clutch Hits Key Fresno Win

The Grizzlies finished the game 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position. All four hits came during their fifth-inning rally. The Giants were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday.

Pomares' Perfect Night

Jairo Pomares finished 4-for-4 at the plate with two singles, a double, a home run and two RBI's. He raised his season batting average to a team-leading .348.

Other Hitting Standouts

Jimmy Glowenke (2-for-4, HR, RBI) had a pair of hits and is 7-for-16 over his last four games overall. Alex Canario (2-for-4, 2 2B) also doubled twice in the loss. Canario led off both the second and fourth innings with doubles, but was stranded in each frame.

Harrison's Start

Kyle Harrison (1-2) was saddled with the loss after yielding five runs (four earned) in his five innings of work. He gave up eight hits (five in the fifth inning), walked two and struck out nine. Eight of the nine strikeouts were swinging.

Roster Moves

The Giants made a flurry of roster moves before the game on Tuesday as reliever Austin Reich was promoted to High-A Eugene and first baseman Garrett Frechette was transferred to the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level). Reich fashioned a 1.73 ERA over 16 relief appearances with San Jose and struck out 47 batters in 26 innings. Frechette was hitting .219 with one home run and 12 RBI's in 31 games for the Giants. San Jose also added two players as infielder Tyler Wyatt and pitcher Abel Adames joined the team from the AZ Complex League. Wyatt started at first base on Tuesday and went 0-for-4 at the plate.

Standings Update

With the loss, the Giants' (36-19) lead over Fresno (35-20) was trimmed to one game for the top record in Low-A West.

On Deck

The Giants and Grizzlies continue their six-game series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 1:00 PM. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.