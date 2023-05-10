Big Inning Boosts Barnstormers

May 10, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The Lancaster Barnstormers finally supported left-hander Jared Lakind.

Lancaster erupted for five runs in the top of the sixth inning on six consecutive base hits to produce a come-from-behind, 7-3 win in a Wednesday matinee at GoMart Ballpark.

Trailing, 2-1, the Barnstormers were ignited by Shawon Dunston, Jr.'s leadoff bunt single. Melvin Mercedes rolled a slow grounder to short on which Diego Goris made a bobble and could not get off a throw, but the play was ruled an infield single. Andretty Cordero punched a single into right to tie the game against Kit Scheetz (1-2). Ariel Sandoval lined an RBI double to left center to score Mercedes with the go-ahead run. Trayvon Robinson and Joseph Carpenter followed with base hits to right center that were nearly identical to Cordero's, each driving home one. Jake Hoover capped the winning with a sacrifice fly to left, driving in his second run of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Lakind (1-2), who had received one run of support in his first two starts of the year, pitched a highly efficient and effective seven innings. He yielded four hits and three runs while walking none and striking out seven. The southpaw threw only 87 pitches, 63 for strikes. Charleston reached him on a two-run homer by Bobby Bradley in the bottom of the fourth and a solo shot by Dwight Smith, Jr. leading off the sixth.

Following that home run, Lakind and Andrew Lee combined to retire the final 12 Charleston hitters of the game, five on strikes.

Dunston added a home run for the Barnstormers in the top of the ninth to complete the scoring.

Lancaster will send right-hander Nile Ball (0-0) to the hill on Thursday evening against right-hander Troy Bacon. The game will be carried on Flosports.tv, starting at 6:30.

NOTES: Sandoval has opened the season with a 10-game hitting streak and is batting .444 (16-36)...Robinson has hit in eight straight starts, and Mercedes has batted safely in seven in a row...The Barnstormers have scored 31 runs on 45 hits in the last four games...Lee's save was the third of his career...Lakind's win was his 10th as a Barnstormer...The five-run sixth was the biggest inning for the 'Stormers this year...Dunston's homer was the first of his last seven hits (four bunts) to leave the infield.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.