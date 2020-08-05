Big Fifth Inning the Difference, Birds Fall to Milkmen

FRANKLIN Wisc. - Sometimes one big inning is all that separates two teams on a given night. That was the case Wednesday night for the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Milwaukee (14-14) drove in four runs in the fifth to get the 5-2 win over Sioux Falls (16-12) at Franklin Field.

The Birds managed five hits in the contest, with Grant Kay delivering the only multi-hit performance. Reliever Tyler Danish made his Canaries debut out of the bullpen, and right-hander Sam Bragg appeared in relief after a layoff due to injury.

The Birds scored the game's first run in the first inning off Milwaukee starter Henderson Alvarez. Andrew Ely led off the game with a triple off the right field wall, and later scored on a ground ball from Alay Lago. Lago finished the game 0-for-4, snapping a 24-game on-base streak.

That was all the Birds would get against Alvarez. The former Miami Marlin allowed one run on two hits over four innings in his first start of 2020. He walked none and struck out two.

Milwaukee scored five unanswered runs off of Canaries starter Kurt Heyer. An RBI single from Dylan Tice tied the score in the fourth.

Heyer retired the first two batters he faced in the fifth, but allowed six straight two-out baserunners. Brett Vertigan doubled and David Washington walked to put two men on for Adam Walker. Walker hit a mammoth home run to left field to give the Milkmen a 4-1 advantage. It was Walker's 10th blast of the season.

Back-to-back doubles from Logan Trowbridge and Jose Sermo brought in Milwaukee's fifth run of the game.

Heyer took the loss for the Canaries, allowing five runs on 10 hits over five innings of work. He walked two and struck out one.

The Birds added a run in the seventh inning. Grant Kay started the rally with a one-out single, and Roy Morales doubled to right field to put men on second and third. Kay scored on a ground ball to bring the game to its final score.

Tyler Danish made his Canaries debut in the loss, throwing a scoreless seventh inning.

UP NEXT

Sioux Falls and Milwaukee play the rubber game of their three-game series Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Birds fans can listen to the game at SFCanaries.com.

