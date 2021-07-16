Big Comeback Comes up Short at NWA

Springdale, AR - Trailing at one point by six runs, the Arkansas Travelers nearly rallied for a win but fell one run short in an 8-7 defeat at the hands of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night. The Naturals built their lead with five runs in the third inning and another three in the fourth. Seemingly done for the night, the Travs scored twice in the fifth when Jake Scheiner's infield popup was lost at twilight and dropped for a two-run single. They would score three times in the seventh inning but ended up stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base. Starter Brandon Williamson took the loss as he was charged with eight runs (four earned) over five innings though he did strike out nine.

Moments That Mattered

* After getting within a run in the seventh, the Travs had runners at first and second with just one out. Collin Snider came in from the Naturals bullpen and quickly shutdown the threat retiring the next two batters to end the inning.

* Northwest Arkansas nearly blew it open in the eighth, loading the bases but the inning ended when MJ Melendez's high fly ball to right field was caught on the warning track by Julio Rodriguez. The ball nearly dropped as Rodriguez had trouble finding it and had to adjust at the last moment.

* The Travs got a runner in the ninth on a hit by pitch but the Naturals turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Julio Rodriguez: 2-5, 3 runs, HR, RBI

* 3B Austin Shenton: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, 2B, RBI

* LF Jake Scheiner: 3-4, 2 runs, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Shenton made his Double-A debut after being promoted from Class-A Everett where he was batting nearly .300 with 38 extra base hits in 57 games.

* In other roster moves today, the Mariners transferred right-hander Reid Morgan to Everett and released infielder David Masters from the organization.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night as the Travs send right-hander Devin Sweet (2-4, 5.43) to the mound against lefty Austin Cox (0-1, 4.19). First pitch is at 6:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

