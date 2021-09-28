Big 6 Pack Unveiled with Other Great Promotions
September 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors Big 6 Pack is on sale now featuring the six biggest nights of the season. It all starts with a 2020-21 Pacific Division Championship banner raising on Opening Night, Saturday, Oct. 16.
BIG 6 PACK GAMES:
Saturday, Oct. 16 - Opening Night Banner Raising
Saturday, Nov. 27 - Teddy Bear Toss
Saturday, Jan. 22 - Youth Jersey Giveaway (ft. Luke Esposito)
Saturday, March 5 - Star Wars Night ft. specialty jersey auction
Saturday, March 19 - Wizard Night ft. specialty jersey auction
Saturday, April 23 - Fan Appreciation Night - win tickets to every arena event for a year
Also returning this year, every Friday night is $2 beer night featuring select beers for $2 through the end of the first intermission.
A Big 6 Pack guarantees great seats to the best games, saves money off single-game ticket prices, and avoids lines and fees.
