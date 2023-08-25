Big 1st Sinks Travs

August 25, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Wichita posted a big first inning and three Wichita pitchers kept the Arkansas Travelers offense down as the Wind Surge took a 4-1 win on Thursday night. All of Wichita's runs came in the opening inning as they scored four times with two out to jump to the early lead. The Travs only run of the night crossed home plate in the sixth inning, scoring on an error. Jimmy Joyce pitched well after the tough first inning lasting five frames and then Rob Kaminsky, A.J. Puckett and Travis Kuhn combined for 4 scoreless. Jaylen Nowlin was the winner for Wichita working 5.2 innings, his longest Double-A outing with Hunter McMahon firing a perfect ninth for the save.

Moments That Mattered

* Patrick Winkel, Jake Rucker and Alerick Soulaire all connected for two out RBI hits in the first inning.

* Travs pitchers retired 15 of the final 16 Wind Surge batters.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Robert Perez, Jr.: 2-4, 2B

* RHP Travis Kuhn: 2 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas shut out Wichita on four hits after the first inning.

* Tyler Locklear, the Mariners 2nd round pick from 2022, made his Travs and Double-A debut batting fourth and playing first base.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with Alex Valverde (0-0, 8.53) starting for Arkansas against Marco Raya (0-3, 9.60) for Wichita. It is Pyro in the Park VII with first pitch set for 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.