Bid on a Wicked Weed Brewing Picnic at McCormick Field

August 23, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists have partnered with Haywood Regional Medical Center and Wicked Weed Brewing to auction off the Wicked Weed Brewing Pavilion at McCormick Field for this Friday's game, August 27th, against the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

The winning bid will receive a 50-person private picnic in the Wicked Weed Brewing Pavilion at McCormick Field. Food and Wicked Weed beverages are included. Bids will be accepted from now through Wednesday, August 25th at 8:00pm ET.

100% of the winning bid will go toward Haywood Cares to help victims of the flooding in Haywood County. Enjoy a game from the Wicked Weed Brewing Pavilion at McCormick Field this Friday by placing your bid at TouristsAuctions.com.

