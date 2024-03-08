Bid Now: VYHA Warmup Jersey Fundraiser Auction

The Rail Yard Dawgs and Valley Youth Hockey Association teamed up for their first ever Warmup Jersey Design Contest to benefit their youth hockey programs. Current VYHA players submitted their designs, then the public voted on their favorite. Gage C's jersey design won the contest and is featured in the image above!

Gage's winning design will be worn as the Rail Yard Dawgs' official warm up jersey in March 2024 and will be auctioned via the DASH digital auction platform with proceeds benefiting VYHA. The auction will run from March 8 to March 31. Winners will be able to pick up their jersey in April (TBD.)

Due to the nature of our ever-changing roster, only jersey numbers will be guaranteed at the close of auction. The jerseys do have player names on the back, however names may change as the roster changes. No names will be guaranteed or altered. If you are bidding, please be mindful of this unique caveat.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are proud to support VYHA's Junior Dawgs teams through various fundraising initiatives each season, including this contest and auction. VYHA President Scott Kanode has assisted in coordinating the contest and said the funds raised will help keep player costs down along with providing special financial assistance and scholarships to those in their programs.

For questions about the contest, please contact merch@railyarddawgs.com.

