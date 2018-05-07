Bid Now on Game-Worn Jerseys

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, are excited to announce their game-worn jerseys from the 2017-18 season are now up for bid through eBay. The authentic white and royal uniforms, which replicate the New York Islanders design, include those of Christopher Gibson, Sebastian Aho, Josh Ho-Sang, Tanner Fritz and more.

The online auction is open to anyone in the world and will run through May 14, 2017. Each game-worn jersey, which includes an authentic Islanders and Sound Tigers patch on each shoulder, will be listed for fans to submit their best offer. Questions can also be submitted through eBay.

In addition, the official Sound Tigers merchandise store features summer apparel and accessories including hats, t-shirts and more. The online store is open 24/7.

