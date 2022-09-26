Bid Now on Game-Worn, Autographed Spokane Indians Jerseys

How would you like to win an authentic game-worn, autographed Spokane Indians jersey of your favorite player AND support local charitable efforts at the same time?

Fans can bid now on Redband Rally and Operation Fly Together jerseys worn during the 2022 season by top Rockies prospects like Hunter Goodman, Drew Romo, and Zac Veen!

Proceeds from the auctions will be donated to the Redband Rally campaign's efforts to protect the Spokane River and will also support local veterans through the Operation Fly Together campaign.

The auctions run until Friday, September 30th at 12:00 PM PST. Fans can place their bids through the LiveSource app which is available on PC or via the App Store or Google Play.

The Spokane Indians return to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, April 11th for their 2023 home opener against the defending Northwest League champion Eugene Emeralds. Ticket packages are available now at spokaneindians.com, by calling (509) 343-6886.

