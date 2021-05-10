Bid for Undefeated Season Ends as Tarpons Drop Finale, 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. - After scoring an unbelievable 77 runs over a five-game winning streak, the offense fell down to earth on Sunday as the Tampa Tarpons (5-1) dropped the series-finale to the Dunedin Blue Jays (1-5), 4-1, on Mother's Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Dunedin struck first against RHP Matt Sauer when Addison Barger blasted a solo homer in the first. Ryan Sloniger added a leadoff home run in the second, giving the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead.

Sauer bounced back, retiring seven-straight batters before a one-out single by MacKenzie Mueller in the fourth. Sloniger followed with a walk before a wild pitch and a balk allowed Mueller to score. One out later, an RBI single by Jhon Solarte gave the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead.

RHP Harold Cortijo entered in relief and issued a walk before inducing an inning-ending groundout. The 23-year-old went on to tally three strikeouts while not yielding a hit over two and one-third innings, stranding a walk and a pair of hit-batters.

Sauer (L, 0-1) allowed four earned runs on five hits in three and two-third innings, walking two while striking out five on 62 pitches (37 strikes).

RHP Rafael Ohashi started for Dunedin and retired all nine batters faced, collecting four strikeouts along the way. RHP Willy Gaston extended the perfect game bid into the fifth until back-to-back one-out singles by Chad Bell and Max Burt.

Pat DeMarco followed with a walk to load the bases, but Gaston got a strikeout and a groundout to escape the inning. Gaston (W, 1-0) held the Tarpons scoreless for two relief innings to earn the win, striking out three while stranding two hits and a walk.

Trevor Hauver greeted RHP Gabriel Ponce with a leadoff blast over the wall in right-center, which proved to be the lone run scored by Tampa. Hauver now leads all players across Minor League Baseball with six home runs in five games.

LHP Edgar Barclay held the Blue Jays hitless through two innings in relief of Cortijo, stranding a walk and a pair of hit-batters while striking out four. RHP Sean Boyle tossed a perfect ninth.

Ponce (H, 1) completed three innings of relief, tallying seven strikeouts while yielding one run on two hits and a walk. RHP Adrian Hernandez (SV, 1) added two punchouts while stranding a two-out double by Burt in the ninth to complete the game.

Up next, the Tarpons visit Lakeland for a six-game series against the Flying Tigers. RHP Randy Vasquez (0-0, 2.70) is slated to start for Tampa against RHP Gio Arriera (0-0, 9.00) in the series-opener on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Tarpons return to GMS Field to begin a 12-game home stand on Tuesday, May 16th at 6:30 p.m., beginning with a six-game series vs. Fort Myers. On Tail Waggin' $2 Tuesday, fans can enjoy $2 select concession items through the 2nd inning AND bring your dog to the game with the purchase of a $2 dog ticket.

