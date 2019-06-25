Bevy of Fireworks Shows, Theme Nights and Giveaways Lined up this Week

FRISCO, Texas - From four fireworks shows to great theme nights to a wealth of giveaways, the Riders have a loaded seven-game homestand lined up Thursday, June 27-Wednesday, July 3.

Fireworks shows follow three consecutive games June 28-30 as part of Fireworks Friday presented by Cinemark, Sky-Lit Saturday presented by Lexus and a special Sunday show presented by Sue Gordon Retirement Strategies, LLC. Additionally, the Riders ring in Independence Day early with another fireworks display after the July 3 game presented by Medical City Frisco.

Theme nights during the seven-game stretch include Nurses Appreciation Night (June 27), Super Hero & First Responders Night (June 29), Kids Run The Show Night and Players Night (June 30), and a Stars & Stripes Celebration (July 3).

Fans will also enjoy great giveaways over the weekend. After a kids cape giveaway June 29 for Super Hero & First Responders Night, there are two giveaways lined up for the game Sunday, June 30. The first 1,500 fans that night take home a Ronald Guzman bobblehead and the first 500 kids 12 & younger receive a special jersey which they can decorate at a coloring station set up in the ballpark (giveaway originally scheduled for June 16).

Other regular favorites, including the Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard, are also back during the seven-game homestand. A full rundown of the week is listed below.

Thursday, June 27 vs. Midland - 7:05 p.m.

Nurses Appreciation Night

Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard: Be part of the BIGGEST party in North Texas, which includes $1 beers, a live DJ and a great social scene. Tickets start at just $10 and fans can upgrade their party by taking it to the lazy river for just $25 (fans 21 & older only).

Thirsty Thursday: Quench your thirst with $1 domestic draft beers, $2 craft and imports, and $1 Dr Pepper products from 6-8 p.m.

Kids run the bases after the game.

Game televised on Fox Sports Southwest.

Friday, June 28 vs. Midland - 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Cinemark: Watch fireworks from the field after the game.

Saturday, June 29 vs. Midland - 7:05 p.m.

Super Hero & First Responders Night: The Riders salute the brave men and women who make a positive impact in our community. The first 500 kids receive a free Riders cape.

Sky-Lit Saturday, presented by Lexus: Watch fireworks from the field after the game.

Sunday, June 30 vs. Midland - 6:05 p.m.

Ronald Guzman bobblehead giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Kids Jersey giveaway (first 500 kids): Kids can color their jersey in whatever style they wish at a special coloring station set up in the ballpark.

Kids Run The Show Night: Selected members of the Riders Kids Club will be invited to help Riders staff in their roles during the game, and other in-game elements will be geared toward the youngsters.

Players Night: Players will wear special jerseys designed by kids which feature self-selected nicknames on the back.

Kids Sunday Funday: Play catch on the field from 5:00-5:30 and enjoy our new Kids Zone throughout the game. Riders Kids Club members get a free ticket to all Sunday home games.

Postgame Fireworks, presented by Sue Gordon Retirement Strategies, LLC: Watch fireworks from the field after the game.

Game televised on Fox Sports Southwest

Monday, July 1 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

Margarita Monday: Enjoy half-price margaritas during the game.

Kids run the bases after the game.

Tuesday, July 2 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

Half Off For Hunger: Fans who bring canned food items to donate will receive half off select seats.

Kids run the bases after the game.

Wednesday, July 3 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

Stars & Stripes Celebration: Get your Independence Day celebration started early at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Festivities include a pregame hot dog eating contest.

Texas Chili Company Weiner Wednesday, presented by Aaron's: Hot dogs are just $1 all game.

Postgame Fireworks, presented by Medical City Frisco: Watch fireworks from the field after the game.

Single-game tickets, season ticket memberships and group hospitality packages are all on-sale for the remainder of the 2019 season, which runs through August 25. For more information about the 2019 season, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

