Between the Lines: Athlete to Artist: CFL Originals

Published on February 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







After competing at the highest level in the CFL, Wayne Moore stepped into a new arena: art. From professional football to full time creative, his journey is one of discipline, identity, and reinvention beyond the game. In recognition of Black History Month, we celebrate his story of expression, resilience, and legacy off the field.







Canadian Football League Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.