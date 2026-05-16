Bethune, Croix Bethune!
Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 15, 2026
- Houston Dash Fall on the Road against Kansas City - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash Fall on the Road against Kansas City - Houston Dash
- Cook Returns to Starting XI for Seattle Showdown - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Chicago Stars FC Forward Mallory Swanson Activated from Maternity Leave - Chicago Stars FC
- Utah Royals Aim to Extend Historic Unbeaten Streak against Racing Louisville - Utah Royals FC
- NC Courage Host Chicago Stars for Star Wars Night - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Set to Host Washington Spirit on AANHPI Night - San Diego Wave FC
- NC Courage Remove Olivia Wingate from Season-Ending Injury List - North Carolina Courage
- Houston Dash Travel to Missouri for Matchup with Kansas City Current - Houston Dash
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