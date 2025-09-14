Bethel-Thompson Returns and Goes DEEP to Silence Mosaic: CFL

Published on September 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Bethel-Thompson - on his first game back from injury - finds Philpot deep for a great start in Regina.







