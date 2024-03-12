Best Ways to Enjoy an Ice Flyers Game Before It's Too Late

March 12, 2024 - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







With only five home games left in the regular season, now is the time to act fast and make the most of your Ice Flyers experience. We have some exciting offers that you don't want to miss out on!

Remaining Theme Nights

Friday, March 15 - Youth Sports Night (Jersey giveaway - First 1,500 kids 12 and under get a free jersey at the doors)

Saturday, March 16 - St. Patrick's Celebration (Pre-game party in the front lot - starting at 4:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 29 - Fan Friday (Jersey giveaway - First 1,500 adults get a free jersey at doors)

Saturday, March 30 - Military Appreciation Night ($12 lower bowl tickets for active or retired military at the Box Office)

Sunday, March 31 - Friends and Family Night

Group Tickets

There's nothing quite like experiencing the thrill of an Ice Flyers game with your friends, family, or coworkers. Our special group rates make it affordable and easier than ever to bring everyone along. Each group level get's a choice of add-ons like group hats, holding the flag for the anthem, or a post game phot0 on the ice. The more tickets you buy, the more you get - it's the perfect reason to round up the whole crew!

Get Group Tickets

Mini Plans

If you're keen to enjoy more than just one game, our Mini Plans could be just what you're looking for. Our 3-game mini plan let's you pick 3 of our last 5 home games. You'll get tickets in the same seats to multiple games, a hat, and save money compared to buying individual tickets. Why not make the Ice Flyers part of your regular entertainment schedule?

Sign up for a Mini Plan

Friends and Family Packs - March 31st

Our Friends and Family Packs are designed to give you a fun night out for a fantastic price. Valued at $215, but available to you for just $80, each pack includes four silver/end-zone tickets, four Ice Flyers hats, and $25 dining vouchers for Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33. Mark your calendars and join us on March 31st. But hurry, as these packages are limited to the first 100 for the game.

Purchase a Friends and Family Pack

Remember, these offers are only available for the last five home games of the season. Don't miss out on your chance to cheer on the Ice Flyers and enjoy a great day out. Book your tickets now and let's make the end of the season truly special!

2024-25 Season Tickets

Get ready for the thrill of the 2024-25 season with Ice Flyers season tickets! As a Wingman, you'll have exclusive access to every home game, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action. Being a Wingman is more than just a ticket, it's a commitment to cheering on your team and being a part of the Ice Flyers family.

