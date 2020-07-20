Best Seat in the House

In the early 1990s, Bruce Schumacher - the current chairman and CEO of the Indianapolis Indians - took his car to a gravel parking lot at the corner of West Street and Maryland Street. He pointed it towards the north-northeast, the way a ballpark should be built to account for the sun, and looked up. The skyline of downtown Indy was spread out in front of him, and in that moment one of the most iconic views in Minor League Baseball was born.

Now, during its 24th year as Indianapolis' home to professional baseball, Victory Field has expanded its ticket options with new premium selections for fans to enjoy. Despite the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season, the Elements Financial Club has opened its doors and provides one of the best views of downtown Indianapolis from behind home plate. The project marks the largest stadium upgrade since The Vic opened its gates in July 1996 and, when the Tribe return to Victory Field, will provide baseball fans a broad mix of premium ticket options to enjoy America's pastime in the Circle City.

"The Indians have been striving for a way to give fans an unparalleled premium experience while enjoying the game and one of the best views of downtown Indianapolis the city has to offer," Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski said. "Our possibilities for the Elements Financial Club are endless, and we look forward to welcoming in this new era of luxury to Victory Field."

As you enter the home plate club from a set of double doors on the third base line, the space opens into a lounge where fans can enjoy an all-you-can-eat rotating menu of gourmet food stations, four draft beer taps and house wine all included with a club ticket.

In the center of the club stands a full-service bar in the shape of a home plate, where fans can also purchase craft beer, mixed drinks and cocktails.

Among other features of the 4,500 square foot, temperature-controlled interior space are 12 big screen TVs, including one four-screen video wall that can be set to serve as a staple viewing experience in the space.

The indoor and outdoor spaces meet at a 37-foot retractable glass wall, which will allow fans to see, hear and feel all the elements of the game from inside the comfort of the club. Open-table seating will be available for fans with a club ticket both inside and outside.

Staircases extend from the outdoor club space to 10 private four-person loge boxes, available for fans on a quarter-season rotation. These loge boxes give fans a personal seating option with a special vantage point of the game.

"For years, our premium seating inventory has had to work hard to keep up with the growing demand of this market," Indians Director of Tickets - Premium Services and Events Kerry Vick said. "The Club now gives us a comfortable mix of hospitality products that should position us well for the next decade or more. It was inspired by the demand from our fans and designed with their input in mind, so we're excited to finally let them experience it."

This newest upgrade to Victory Field was implemented with the fans in mind. The unique, saturated sports market strives to offer fans the best possible experiences day in and day out, and the Indians are right in the middle of it all.

"What we have found at Victory Field is that there is more and more demand for premium space," Schumacher said. "The ability to have that not only for Indianapolis Indians games, but 365 days a year, is a great opportunity to give people what they have become used to in the Indianapolis sports market."

The capacity of the indoor lounge ranges from 200-400 people - depending on whether it's a game day or external event - while bringing Victory Field into the Indianapolis year-round events market for the first time. During road trips and the offseason, the space turns from a ticketed experience to a rental opportunity where guests can host weddings and receptions, holiday and graduation parties, breakfasts and luncheons, corporate business meetings, and countless other events.

The Indians strive to make Victory Field a can't-miss destination, and with the addition of the Elements Financial Club, anyone can enjoy the view from the corner of West and Maryland in an event of their choosing. Whether it's baseball season or not, the Tribe will always be in the heart of Indianapolis.

PRICES:

Single Game/Groups

__$75

Day-of Ticket Upgrade

__Box Seats: $58

__Reserved Seats: $62

__Lawn: $64

__The Landing: $35

Loge Boxes (17 rotational games)

__5-year agreement: $5500

__3-year agreement: $6000

__1-year agreement: $6500

Space Rental

__Standard Rate: $5000 (adjusted based on length of event, time of day, etc.)

