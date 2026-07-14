Best Saves from Matchweek 12

Published on July 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







Catch up on all the the best saves from Matchweek 12 and watch Gotham FC take on Washington Spirit as part of Rivalry Week presented by Ally on July 15 at 8PM ET on ESPN.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 14, 2026

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