Best Saves from Matchweek 12
Published on July 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Catch up on all the the best saves from Matchweek 12 and watch Gotham FC take on Washington Spirit as part of Rivalry Week presented by Ally on July 15 at 8PM ET on ESPN.
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 14, 2026
- Gotham FC Hosts Washington Spirit in the Queens Classic at Citi Field - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Boston Legacy FC - July 15, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC Lands Republic of Ireland Star Denise O'Sullivan from Liverpool FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit and Pupatella Announce Partnership - Washington Spirit
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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