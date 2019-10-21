Best Pitching Performance, No. 5: James Marvel-Ed in Triple-A Debut

October 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - James Marvel introduced himself to the International League in dominant fashion on July 5 against Toledo, delivering a three-hit, seven-inning shutout in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Victory Field. The 3-0 Tribe win was Marvel's first of seven down the stretch and set the tone for an eventual September call-up to Pittsburgh.

Marvel wriggled through a scoreless first inning despite surrendering a leadoff single to Jacob Robson. Marvel's battery Christian Kelley threw out Robson attempting to steal second base, and the Tribe right-hander settled in from there. He caught Dustin Peterson looking at strike three for the second out in the second frame before fanning Mikie Mahtook. Marvel then opened the third inning with another punchout of Danny Woodrow.

Toledo's biggest threat came in the fifth when Mahtook doubled to center, but Marvel took matters into his own hands by picking off Mahtook at second base. Marvel retired his final seven batters and saw just five of the 17 balls the visitors put in play leave the infield.

Marvel's final line: 7ip, 3h, 0r, 0er, 0bb, 6k - 83 pitches/57 strikes, 7 groundouts, 2 flyouts

For more information or to purchase a 2020 tickets package, visit IndyIndians.com or call (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.