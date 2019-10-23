Best Pitching Performance, No. 4: Dario Deals vs. Bats

INDIANAPOLIS - Dario Agrazal delivered a dominant performance on May 4 vs. Louisville, throwing seven innings with seven strikeouts and one unearned run allowed in a no-decision. The Bats rallied for five runs against Indy's bullpen, however, to win by a 6-3 margin.

Making just his second Triple-A start, Agrazal tossed a 1-2-3 first inning before Will Craig backed him with a two-run home run in the bottom half. Agrazal pitched around a leadoff double by Rob Refsnyder in the second, inducing three consecutive groundouts to escape trouble.

From the second and into the sixth, Agrazal retired 14 straight batters. A two-out walk issued to Josh VanMeter did no harm, as Phillip Ervin grounded out to Craig to end the threat. Three singles and a passed ball in the seventh led to an unearned run for the visitors, but Agrazal got Juan Graterol to bounce into an inning-ending double play to limit the damage.

Agrazal's final line: 7ip, 4h, 1r, 0er, 1bb, 7k - 95 pitches/61 strikes, 12 groundouts, 1 flyout

