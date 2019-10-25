Best Pitching Performance, No. 3: Vasquez Rolls in Victory Field Debut

INDIANAPOLIS - Pedro Vasquez only made two appearances for Indianapolis in 2019, and it was his second outing that guided the Tribe to a two-hit shutout, 4-0, over Charlotte. Shortly after the tremendous start, Vasquez was transferred back to Double-A Altoona for the remainder of the season.

The right-hander retired the first eight batters he faced and saw that string come to an end on an infield single in the third. No visiting player reached second base and only four balls left the infield with Vasquez on the hill. He punctuated his start by striking out the side in the fifth and inducing a double play to end the sixth.

Indy's offense came alive on a Jason Martin solo homer that began the third, and the Tribe added two more runs in the fifth to extend the lead.

Brandon Waddell (1.2ip), Dovydas Neverauskas (0.1ip) and Jake Brentz (1.0ip) finished the two-hit shutout.

Vasquez's final line: 6ip, 1h, 0r, 0er, 1bb, 7k - 86 pitches/52 strikes, 3 groundouts, 3 flyouts

