Best Pitching Performance, No. 2: Marvel Stymies Red-Hot Mets

October 28, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Four of James Marvel's 11 starts for the Tribe featured five-plus shutout innings, but his six-inning masterpiece in a 9-1 triumph on July 18 against the Syracuse Mets was the best of the bunch. His outing helped the Indians avoid a four-game sweep, as the visitors crossed home 40 times in the first three games of the series combined.

The only hit Marvel surrendered came on a Ruben Tejada two-out, ground-rule double in the first inning. A wild pitch moved Tejada to third, but Marvel picked up his second strikeout of the frame to escape trouble. In the second, Marvel issued a one-out walk but a strikeout-caught stealing double play quickly erased the threat.

Marvel beaned Tim Tebow and Gregor Blanco in the third inning, but his second of three swinging strikeouts against Danny Espinosa and a Tejada comebacker began a stretch of 11 straight retired.

Indy's offense came alive for six runs in the third inning, a frame highlighted by Christian Kelley and Hunter Owen home runs.

Marvel combined with Keone Kela (1.0ip), Jake Brentz (0.2ip) and Geoff Hartlieb (1.1ip) to complete the one-hitter, Indy's first one-hitter over nine innings since Jameson Taillon, Jorge Rondon and Trey Haley accomplished the feat on April 23, 2016 at Louisville. Six days later in Syracuse, Marvel (6.0ip, 1h), Montana DuRapau (2.0ip) and Dovydas Neverauskas (1.0ip) matched the nine-inning, one-hit effort once more.

Marvel's final line: 6ip, 1h, 0r, 0er, 1bb, 9k - 87 pitches/52 strikes, 7 groundouts, 1 flyouts

