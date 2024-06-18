Best of WNBA: Week 5
June 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
We saw no shortage of great hoops last week, let's get ready for another round of it
#BestofWNBA
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Women's National Basketball Association Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2024
- Game Preview-Aces 3-Game Home Stand Continues Wednesday with 7 PM PT Tip Against Seattle - Las Vegas Aces
- Fever Close out Three-Game Home Stretch against Mystics - Indiana Fever
- Storm Rallies Late But Falls 87-78 at Phoenix - Seattle Storm
- Aliyah Boston Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Indiana Fever
- Brittney Griner Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Phoenix Mercury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.