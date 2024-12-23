Best of the All-Showcase Team at 2024 Winter Showcase

December 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video







Introducing your All-Showcase Team from the 2024 G League Winter Showcase presented by The General

Josh Christopher, Sioux Falls Skyforce Leonard Miller, Iowa Wolves Jahlil Okafor, Indiana Mad Ants T.J. Warren, Westchester Knicks Jahmir Young, Grand Rapids Gold

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.