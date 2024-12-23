Best of the All-Showcase Team at 2024 Winter Showcase
December 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video
Introducing your All-Showcase Team from the 2024 G League Winter Showcase presented by The General
Josh Christopher, Sioux Falls Skyforce Leonard Miller, Iowa Wolves Jahlil Okafor, Indiana Mad Ants T.J. Warren, Westchester Knicks Jahmir Young, Grand Rapids Gold
Check out the NBA G League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 23, 2024
- Jahmir Young Named to NBA G League All-Winter Showcase Team - Grand Rapids Gold
- Deck the Hall: Charge Welcome Lakers on Dec 27 & 28 to Public Hall - Cleveland Charge
- Jahlil Okafor Named to 2024 All-Winter Showcase Team - Indiana Mad Ants
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.