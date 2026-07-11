Best of Seattle Reign FC vs Portland Thorns FC Goals
Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Seattle Reign FC takes on Portland Thorns FC tomorrow, July 11 at 4PM ET on ESPN as part of NWSL Rivalry Week presented by Ally. Catch up on all the best goals since 2024!
Check out the Seattle Reign FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2026
- Delzer Stays Sharp as Key Figures Return from Injury in Home Loss - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Travel to Colorado for Showdown with Denver Summit FC - Houston Dash
- Reign FC Returns to Lumen Field for Cascadia Rivalry on Sunday - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC Caps Road Swing with 3-1 Victory at Utah - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Unable to Secure Home Win Falling, 3-1, to Gotham FC - Utah Royals FC
- Utah Royals FC Unable to Secure Home Win Falling, 3-1, to Gotham FC - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Caps Road Swing with 3-1 Victory at Utah - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Returns to Lumen Field for Cascadia Rivalry on Sunday
- Reign FC Falls, 3-1, on the Road to North Carolina Courage
- Reign FC Returns to NWSL Action in North Carolina at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday
- Match Time and Broadcast Update for Reign FC at North Carolina Courage
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