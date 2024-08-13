Best of Sabrina Ionescu: First Half of 2024 Season Highlights
August 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
Deep triples, tough floaters, and iconic celebrations.
Check out Sabrina Ionescu's top plays from the 1st half of the season.
The W returns this Thursday, August 15th.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
