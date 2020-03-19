Best-Of Roadrunners Hockey Comes to Fox Sports 1450 AM

March 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that FOX Sports 1450 AM, the flagship station for Roadrunners hockey, will begin broadcasting some of the most memorable games from the 2019-20 season thus far on upcoming Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m.

Beginning Friday night with the team's thrilling 4-3 overtime win in their home opener back on October 18 over the San Antonio Rampage, "the Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will host the action live from the studio with commentary on the games and the action that took place.

Saturday evening the action will continue with another dramatic finish, the team's 4-3 victory against the Stockton Heat from November 2. All it took was 25 seconds into the extra frame before Brayden Burke found the back of the net to seal the deal and you can relive that moment again with us one more time on the home for Roadrunners hockey.

Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM on their radio dial, foxsports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

