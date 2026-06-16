MLS FC Dallas

Best of Petar Musa: FC Dallas Striker to Croatia World Cup Squad!

Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from June 16, 2026


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