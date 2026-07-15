Best of Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit

Published on July 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Gotham FC take on Washington Spirit as part of NWSL Rivalry Week presented by Ally, tonight at 8PM ET on ESPN.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 15, 2026

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