Best of Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit Goals
Published on July 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Gotham FC takes on Washington Spirit as part of NWSL Rivalry Week presented by Ally, tonight at 8PM ET on ESPN.
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