Best of Esther Gonzalez at Gotham FC

Published on July 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Thank you, Esther. Watch the best of Spanish international Esther GonzaÃÂlez at Gotham FC.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 27, 2026

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