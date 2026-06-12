Best of Braian Ojeda: from Orlando City to Paraguay World Cup Squad!

Published on June 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

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Meet Braian Ojeda.

The veteran MLS midfielder, who now plies his trade with Orlando City, has eyes on leading Paraguay to a deep run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ojeda is one of four MLS players on the Paraguay roster, alongside Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas and Atlanta United midfielders Miguel Almirón and Matías Galarza.

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Major League Soccer Stories from June 12, 2026

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