BEST OF Antoine Griezmann in Orlando City Debut!

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC YouTube Video







It's hard to imagine Antoine Griezmann's Orlando City debut going any better.

It didn't take long for the French superstar to announce himself to the Orlando City faithful, giving fans the moment they've all been waiting for when he netted his first goal for the Lions during their 4-0 road win over the San Jose Earthquakes.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

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