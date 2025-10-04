Best of 2025 Jackie Young

Published on October 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







Jackie Young showed out all season for the @LVAces

Averaging 16.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.1 APG, and 1.3 STL, Young continues to prove why she's one of the most complete guards in the league - impacting both ends of the floor night after night.

Run back every bucket, dime, and big-time play from her 2025 season!







