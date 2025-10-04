Best of 2025 Jackie Young
Published on October 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
Jackie Young showed out all season for the @LVAces
Averaging 16.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.1 APG, and 1.3 STL, Young continues to prove why she's one of the most complete guards in the league - impacting both ends of the floor night after night.
Run back every bucket, dime, and big-time play from her 2025 season!
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 4, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Aces Defend Home Court in 91-78 Game 2 Victory over Mercury, Improve to 2-0 in WNBA Finals
- Aces' Bench Shines as Las Vegas Takes Game 1 of WNBA Finals Over Phoenix, 89-86
- Chasing Third Title in Four Years, Las Vegas Aces Open WNBA Finals against Phoenix Mercury Friday
- Las Vegas Aces Defeat Fever 107-98 in OT, Advance to 3rd Finals in 4 Years
- Aces Drop Game 4 to Fever 90-83, Return to Las Vegas for Winner-Takes-All Semifinals Game 5