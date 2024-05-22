Best Mic'D up Moments of Week 8: UFL
May 22, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video
United Football League players including Renegades' Luis Perez, Showboats' Case Cookus and more are MIC'D UP for week eight and here are some of their BEST MOMENTS!
#UFLonFox #UFL #Week8
We can't wait for UFL 2024. See you there? Season tickets now available https://www.theufl.com/tickets
Visit our website https://www.theufl.com
Best Mic'd Up Moments of Week 8 | UFL https://youtu.be/3nA_3FzlCO4
Check out the United Football League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from May 22, 2024
- Michigan Panthers Game Notes for Week 9 vs. the Houston Roughnecks - Michigan Panthers
- UFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Brahmas, Renegades Rising; Stallions Stay No. 1 - UFL
- Manny Wilkins Propels Battlehawks to Postseason - St. Louis Battlehawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.