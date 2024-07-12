Best Jordi Alba Plays: 2024 MLS All-Star
July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
The best 2024 season plays of Inter Miami FC's MLS All-Star Jordi Alba!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #jordialba #allstar
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2024
- Toronto FC Celebrates Caribbean Heritage Match on July 13 - Toronto FC
- Atlanta United Breaks Ground on Expansion of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Audi Named Official Premium Automotive Partner of Inter Miami CF, Celebrating the Power of Performance
- Rosters Unveiled for Thrilling Inter Miami CF Copa de Medios at Chase Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Homegrown Player Edison Azcona to Las Vegas Lights FC
- Cremaschi and Gómez Called up for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
- Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road to FC Cincinnati