BEST IN THE EAST! the Osceola Magic Are Headed to the 2024-25 #NBAGLeagueFinals
April 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
Check out the Osceola Magic Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from April 6, 2025
- Maine Celtics' Season Ends in Osceola - Maine Celtics
- Phillip Wheeler Returns to Maine Celtics - Maine Celtics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Advance to Eastern Conference Finals with Win over Mad Ants
- Colin Castleton Signs 10-Day Contract with Philadelphia 76ers
- Dylan Murphy Named NBA G League Coach of the Month
- Mac McClung Named NBA G League Player of the Week
- Osceola Magic Announce NBA G League Playoff Schedule