Best Hitting Performance, No. 5: Tucker Sparks vs. Mud Hens

INDIANAPOLIS - Cole Tucker spent the first two weeks of the 2019 season in Indianapolis, his first at the Triple-A level. His impact atop the Tribe lineup was noticeable from the beginning as he hit .333 through April 19 to get Indy off to a 9-5 start. His second straight three-hit performance and third of the season came on April 15 vs. Toledo, sparking the Indians to a 9-1 rout of their division rivals.

Tucker went down swinging twice in the blowout but did damage when he put the ball in play. With the game scoreless into the third, the switch-hitting shortstop drove an 0-2 fastball from southpaw Ryan Carpenter into the left field corner for a one-out triple. The fly ball evaded Danny Woodrow's outstretched glove and took a friendly carom off Victory Field's padded wall, allowing Tucker to reach third standing up for his first three-bagger of the season. Moments later, rehabbing catcher Elias Diaz put Indy on top 1-0 with an RBI double.

Tucker's second hit of the game came on an infield single back to Carpenter in the seventh, a dribbler that bounced the Toledo starter out of the game. After a Diaz walk, rehabbing outfielder Gregory Polanco scored Jake Elmore and Tucker with a two-run single. Indy plated four runs in that half inning to double its lead to 8-0.

Tucker notched his third hit in the Tribe's final at-bat, recording his sixth RBI of the season in the process. From his natural left side, Tucker lined an 0-1 offering from Zac Houston over Daz Cameron's head in straightaway center for a run-scoring double.

Tucker's batting line: 3-for-5, 3B, 2B, RBI, 2 R

