Best Hitting Performance, No. 2: Kramer's Career Day Carries Indy to 7-5 Win

November 8, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Kevin Kramer went four full seasons without a grand slam and had never recorded five RBI in a game in his professional career. That all changed on May 3 against Louisville at Victory Field, when the 2015 second-round pick of Pittsburgh went 3-for-3 with a first-inning grand slam, double, walk and five RBI in a 7-5 win over the Bats.

Kramer capitalized on a shaky start by Vladimir Gutierrez in the opening frame. With one out, the Louisville right-hander beaned Ke'Bryan Hayes, surrendered a single to Jose Osuna and then hit Jacob Stallings to load the bases. After a Will Craig lineout to short, Kramer lined a 3-1 fastball over the wall in right center to give Indy a 4-0 lead.

Two innings later, Kramer again worked himself a favorable count and drilled a 2-0 offering to right for a double. He also drew a walk in the fifth but was left on base both times.

In his final at-bat with the Indians clinging to a 6-5 lead, Kramer drove in Osuna when he bounced a 1-2 slider through the left side for a two-out single, reaching base safely for a fourth time.

Kramer's batting line: 3-for-3, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, R, BB

