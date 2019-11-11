Best Hitting Performance, No. 1: Robinson Racks up Four Extra-Base Hits in Rout

INDIANAPOLIS - Trayvon Robinson's return to affiliated baseball for the first time since 2015 started off with a bang this spring. The journeyman swung a hot bat out of the gate, highlighted by consecutive four-hit performances on April 11 and April 12 against Charlotte at Victory Field, making him the only Tribe player with consecutive four-hit games in the last 25 years.

Robinson's performance on April 12 was the more impressive of the two. He ripped two doubles and two triples in five plate appearances, leading the Tribe to a 9-2 triumph. Robinson was the first Indy Indian to log four extra-base hits in a game since Kevin Newman did so on Aug. 7, 2018 when he hit for the cycle and also became the first Tribe player with two triples in a game since Willy Garcia accomplished the feat on April 27, 2016.

The switch-hitting outfielder did damage from both sides of the plate. He collected doubles in the second and third inning off right-hander Jordan Stephens, the latter driving in Bryan Reynolds from first base to push Indy's lead to 4-0. Facing southpaws Aaron Bummer and Caleb Frare in his final two at-bats, Robinson tripled off the top of the center field wall in the seventh and split the left center gap in the eighth for an RBI triple to complete the 9-2 margin.

Robinson had never recorded more than two extra-base hits in a game in his professional career dating back to 2005. He hit .297 with an .833 OPS in 92 games for the Tribe.

Robinson's batting line: 4-for-5, 2 3B, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R

