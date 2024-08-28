BEST GOALS of Leagues Cup 2024!

August 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Leagues Cup 2024 racked up 227 goals with Tai Baribo owning 7 goals earning Top Scorer of the tournament!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #leaguescup #ligamx #soccer

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.